Hungary calls on Ukraine for peace talks
Hungarian President Katalin Novak told Index that at a meeting with Zelensky she urged him to peace talks.
According to her, she expressed to her Ukrainian colleague the opinion that for the conflict, which has been going on for a year and a half, she does not see such a military solution that would lead to long-term peace. That is why it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table. Novak also noted that during a recent meeting in Kiev, she informed about Hungary's intention to join the negotiation process on the "Ukrainian peace formula".
