EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Hungary calls on Ukraine for peace talks

Hungarian President Katalin Novak told Index that at a meeting with Zelensky she urged him to peace talks.

According to her, she expressed to her Ukrainian colleague the opinion that for the conflict, which has been going on for a year and a half, she does not see such a military solution that would lead to long-term peace. That is why it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table. Novak also noted that during a recent meeting in Kiev, she informed about Hungary's intention to join the negotiation process on the "Ukrainian peace formula".

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All