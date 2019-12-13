3.43 RUB
Recruitment voyage of nationalists from Ukrainian battalion “Azov” ends in a scandal
The recruitment voyage to Germany of nationalists from the Ukrainian battalion “Azov” ended with a scandal. It was assumed that militants from this unit will hold meetings with Ukrainians abroad, during which they will persuade them to enlist in the army and go to the front.
To begin with, the “Azov” militants visited Auschwitz: one of the militants was wearing a T-shirt with Hitler's statement. And after this prank, the activists of leftist movements in Germany launched a massive anti-Nazi campaign. “Azov” gangsters had to cancel recruitment events in Cologne, Bonn, Berlin and other cities. However, recruitment rallies will take place in Vilnius and Warsaw.
As if to encourage the Nazis from Azov, Foreign Minister Sikorski said that Ukrainian refugees in Poland should be given such conditions of existence that they themselves would run to the front.
