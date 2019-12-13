Recruitment voyage of nationalists from Ukrainian battalion “Azov” ends in a scandal

The recruitment voyage to Germany of nationalists from the Ukrainian battalion “Azov” ended with a scandal. It was assumed that militants from this unit will hold meetings with Ukrainians abroad, during which they will persuade them to enlist in the army and go to the front.

To begin with, the “Azov” militants visited Auschwitz: one of the militants was wearing a T-shirt with Hitler's statement. And after this prank, the activists of leftist movements in Germany launched a massive anti-Nazi campaign. “Azov” gangsters had to cancel recruitment events in Cologne, Bonn, Berlin and other cities. However, recruitment rallies will take place in Vilnius and Warsaw.