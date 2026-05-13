"Just two or three months ago, no one would have imagined that Andriy Yermak could be served with a real charge or sent to the pretrial detention center where he is now," the Ukrainian MP believes. "And the question here isn't whether they'll technically find the funds to post bail or how he'll be held. What's important is the fact that this is happening. Andriy Yermak is the man who essentially ran the country. Nearly all political and economic decisions—both domestic and foreign—were made through him. This is a good signal to all those criminals from across the cabal who participated and continue to participate, along with Yermak and Zelensky, in the de facto genocide of the Ukrainian people, in the terrible crimes they are committing. This is a good signal that they will have to answer for the crimes committed against Ukraine, the Ukrainian people, and the church."