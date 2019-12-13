3.41 RUB
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine preparing to ban Ukrainian Orthodox Church
The Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill to ban the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) in the first reading. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak in Telegram-channel, writes TASS.
The bill was supported by 267 deputies with 226 necessary. The Ukrainian government prepared and submitted to parliament a bill back in January on the instructions of Ukrainian President Zelensky that would allow the UOC to be banned if the authorities decide that it is linked to the Russian Orthodox Church.
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
Minsk to host international conference on migration
