Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine preparing to ban Ukrainian Orthodox Church

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill to ban the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) in the first reading. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak in Telegram-channel, writes TASS.

The bill was supported by 267 deputies with 226 necessary. The Ukrainian government prepared and submitted to parliament a bill back in January on the instructions of Ukrainian President Zelensky that would allow the UOC to be banned if the authorities decide that it is linked to the Russian Orthodox Church.