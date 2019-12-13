Ukraine plans to distribute weapons to population

Kiev is inspired by the example of the States. The Verkhovna Rada will consider the adoption of a law on the legalization of weapons for the population. The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs adheres to the position that the storage of weapons in residential buildings will improve safety, and in public places (it is assumed) the carrying of weapons will be prohibited. However, given the peculiarities of Ukrainian law-abiding behavior, the adoption of the draft may well mean increased risks to public safety