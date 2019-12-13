3.42 RUB
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopts bill on unified electronic register of persons liable for military duty
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed in the second reading a bill on the creation of a unified electronic register of persons liable for military service, BELTA writes, citing the Strana.ua news agency.
The adoption of the bill was supported by 249 deputies, three opposed.
It is noted that the registry will collect various data on all citizens from 17 to 60 years old without their consent. This was criticized in the Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Verkhovna Rada, where they pointed out that the information collected by public authorities for purposes known to citizens will now be automatically processed by other bodies, from territorial centers of manning and social support to the Security Service of Ukraine, for the implementation of other purposes about which citizens were not warned at the time of data collection.
It is specified that in addition to standard information, such as full name, address, place of employment, the following data will be collected: phone numbers, e-mail addresses, information on foreign language skills, information on the right to own a weapon, the presence of a driver's license, information on the parents of a person subject to military service, details of internal and foreign passports, information on travel abroad, on criminal records. In addition, the register will contain a digital image of the person liable for military duty, which means that he may be identified by street cameras.
