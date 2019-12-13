Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopts bill on unified electronic register of persons liable for military duty

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed in the second reading a bill on the creation of a unified electronic register of persons liable for military service, BELTA writes, citing the Strana.ua news agency.

The adoption of the bill was supported by 249 deputies, three opposed.

It is noted that the registry will collect various data on all citizens from 17 to 60 years old without their consent. This was criticized in the Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Verkhovna Rada, where they pointed out that the information collected by public authorities for purposes known to citizens will now be automatically processed by other bodies, from territorial centers of manning and social support to the Security Service of Ukraine, for the implementation of other purposes about which citizens were not warned at the time of data collection.