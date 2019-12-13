UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: resumption of hostilities in Gaza Strip is disaster

Explosions and gunshots are once again being heard in the Middle East. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says the resumption of fighting in the Gaza Strip is a disaster. The IDF said this morning that an hour before the truce expired, Israeli air defenses intercepted a missile launched from the enclave. The Israel Army then resumed fighting against Hamas. During the humanitarian pause, 80 Israeli hostages, mostly women and children, and 24 foreign nationals were released, as well as 240 Palestinian prisoners. According to an Israeli Cabinet spokesman, 137 people are still being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Since the beginning of the conflict in the Gaza Strip bombing destroyed about 60% of homes, at least 50 thousand Palestinian families have lost their homes. Such data was disseminated by the Al-Jazeera TV channel.