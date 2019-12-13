Supreme Court of Ukraine starts proceedings on case of illegal refusal to appoint presidential elections

The Supreme Court of Ukraine began proceedings on the case of illegal refusal to appoint the election of the President of the country. The application was filed by a resident of Chernihiv: he demands to recognize the actions, or rather, inaction of the Parliament illegal. The Supreme Court has already demanded explanations from the Rada.

The conflict is fraught with a political crisis for Ukraine: the Constitution required that presidential elections be held by March 31, and the new head of state was to be sworn in on May 20. In reality, the country is already ruled by a leader of dubious legitimacy: on May 21, he will be simply illegitimate.