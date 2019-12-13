EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Вясновыя паводкі зарэгістраваныя ў 15 рэгіёнах Расіі

У Рэспубліцы Комі ідзе эвакуацыя людзей. Амаль 200 населеных пунктаў стыхія адрэзала ад знешняга свету. Няпростым застаецца сітуацыя ў Валагодскай вобласці. Там у зоне бедства - дзясяткі жылых дамоў. У Якуціі сітуацыя паступова стабілізуецца. Зніжаецца ўзровень вады ў рацэ Лена. Сыходзіць вада і ў Пермскім краі.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All