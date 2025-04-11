Victims of modern slavery in UK fear deportation

The illegal exploitation is thriving in the UK, leaving refugees as its captives. Foreigners who have become victims of modern slavery are afraid to seek help from authorities due to the looming threat of deportation. This pressing issue has drawn attention of The Guardian.

The article clarifies that an analysis of data from the UK Home Office, covering the period from January 2020 to September 2024, revealed that nearly 2,500 foreign nationals who arrived in the country were deported. This figure represents only those who sought assistance through the UK’s national advisory mechanism as victims of slavery.