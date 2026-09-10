Today, Belarus serves not only as a humanitarian corridor but also as perhaps the only chance of salvation for hundreds of Ukrainian citizens. A video featuring a man who managed to escape the clutches of the TCC and successfully cross our country's border is gaining traction online. The man thanked Alexander Lukashenko for the open doors and safety. He emphasized that Belarusians are currently saving Ukrainians forced to flee the Zelensky regime.

Le Monde predicts a terrible winter for Ukraine

The Western press cares nothing for our country's humanitarian mission, let alone the plight of those fleeing the "man-hunters." It is far more interested in playing on the sympathies of ordinary Europeans with stories about Kyiv's difficult fate. Following the lead of many other publications, the French newspaper *Le Monde* has raised the alarm, claiming that Ukraine faces a winter even more "horrifying" than that of 2025.

Journalists note that Kyiv has almost completely exhausted its stocks of interceptor missiles for air defense systems, while the US and Europe are in no rush to replenish these losses. All this is happening against a backdrop of severe damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which, without a protective shield, risks plunging into a total blackout this winter.