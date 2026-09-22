Another village in the UK is seeking to hold a referendum on secession due to an influx of refugees, The Daily Telegraph reports. The village in question is Barnham, in Suffolk.

Residents are protesting plans to house asylum seekers at a local airbase. The village aims to follow the example of Piddington—a small community where 92% of the population voted to leave the UK, also in response to a proposed migrant center nearby. The head of the local council stated that if London does not scrap the project, the village will submit a formal petition to US President Donald Trump requesting incorporation into the United States.

The newspaper notes that Barnham residents believe the two villages stand a better chance of success by joining forces rather than acting alone. So far, however, British authorities have simply brushed off their complaints.