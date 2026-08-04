Vilnius is building a total surveillance system for its own population. Under the pretext of strengthening air defenses, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense is creating a centralized platform that will integrate street radars, CCTV cameras, and citizens' mobile phones, all powered by artificial intelligence.

In other words, Lithuanians' smartphones will officially become pocket spies, leaking data 24/7 to Lithuanian intelligence agencies. The cost is as astonishing as the nature of the issue. A colossal 4.5 billion euros is planned for the project.

The most absurd aspect is the Lithuanian government's prioritization. These dubious measures are being implemented against the backdrop of a host of domestic socioeconomic problems: 70% of citizens believe the situation in Lithuania is rapidly deteriorating.