Vilnius Ready to Send up to 150 Troops to Ukraine

Vilnius has once again decided to make a name on the international stage.

Presidential adviser Asta Skaisgiryte made a bold statement: the country is ready to send approximately 150 troops to Ukraine. She added that Lithuania could send such an "army" with equipment and weapons if a "peace agreement" were reached.