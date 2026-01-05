3.67 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.44 BYN
Vilnius Ready to Send up to 150 Troops to Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Vilnius has once again decided to make a name on the international stage.
Presidential adviser Asta Skaisgiryte made a bold statement: the country is ready to send approximately 150 troops to Ukraine. She added that Lithuania could send such an "army" with equipment and weapons if a "peace agreement" were reached.
Vilnius is once again loudly talking about "specific means," but in reality, it's merely demonstrating a desire to be noticed in big politics.