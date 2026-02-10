Vilnius is demonstrating its true priorities – the militarization drive continues. Lithuania plans to allocate over €800 million by 2035 to purchase anti-tank mines and other mine-laying systems.

The Baltic republic's Defense Minister, Robertas Kaunas, stated that the country will receive the majority of the munitions by 2029, amounting to 170,000 mines. According to him, negotiations are currently underway with Poland and Ukraine regarding the production and acquisition of these munitions. Part of the planned amount (almost €190 million) will be used from the European Security Action Fund program.