Vilnius to Purchase German Bridgelayers Worth 210 Million Euros

Lithuania continues militarization: Vilnius plans to spend €210 million on purchasing bridgelayers for tanks and heavy military equipment.

The head of the Lithuania's Ministry of Defense reckons that "bridgelayers will increase the mobility and tactical flexibility of the Lithuanian army."