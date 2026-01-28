Watch onlineTV Programm
Vilnius to Purchase German Bridgelayers Worth 210 Million Euros

Image

Lithuania continues militarization: Vilnius plans to spend €210 million on purchasing bridgelayers for tanks and heavy military equipment.

The head of the Lithuania's Ministry of Defense reckons that "bridgelayers will increase the mobility and tactical flexibility of the Lithuanian army."

The Baltic States, accumulating offensive weapons, once again prove that not everyone is seeking peace while preparing for war.

