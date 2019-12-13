PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Visa scandal: Poland may be excluded from European Union

Poland's membership in the EU may be in question because of the visa scandal. MEP from Germany Gunnar Beck asked the European Commission to consider the possibility of excluding Poland from the EU.

He recalled that Polish politicians issued about 250 thousand work visas to foreign citizens for bribes. The parliamentarian wondered can this incident be considered a hybrid attack on the EU. Will the European Commission conduct proceedings and can Poland be excluded from the EU?

