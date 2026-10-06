Vladimir Ovchinsky: Modern Wars are Hybrid in Nature

Only through joint efforts can we ensure peace in the country and security in the region, experts note.

"Why counterterrorism? Because the current wars (the two main ones – in Ukraine and the Middle East) are so-called hybrid in nature. They range from technological warfare and drone swarms to terrorist operations, which, on the one hand, are acts of state terrorism, and on the other, are acts of classic terrorism, sometimes carried out by unknown actors with the aim of destabilizing the situation," Vladimir Ovchinsky, Advisor to the Russian Minister of Internal Affairs noted.