The meeting between U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin within five hours, as reported by the Russian leader’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov. The negotiations will take place in Moscow.

This visit by Witkoff to Russia is the sixth in 2025. According to Peskov, the sides will discuss the details of agreements reached between Washington and Kyiv regarding the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. U.S. officials are very optimistic about the upcoming negotiations. White House spokesperson Caroline Leavitt stated that the current state of negotiations gives hope for a quick resolution to the conflict.