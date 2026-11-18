Talks between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have concluded in Shenzhen, China. It marked the 50th anniversary of their meetings since 2013.

Opening the meeting, the Chinese leader called the Russian President a dear friend and stated that relations between Moscow and Beijing are as stable as a mountain and unaffected by global economic conditions. Vladimir Putin, in turn, noted that the two countries continue to work closely together, with trade turnover steadily exceeding $200 billion, and that, thanks to the visa-free regime, tourist flow has increased by 43%.

Following the delegation meeting, where, as previously announced, energy, finance, and artificial intelligence were discussed, the politicians retired for a closed working breakfast in a 3-on-3 format.

The exact results of the private meeting have not yet been disclosed, but the day before, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that the leaders would address the situation in Ukraine, the situation on the Korean Peninsula, and the first-ever trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump, scheduled for November 19.