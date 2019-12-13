Vladimir Putin offers another peaceful settlement option to Kiev and the West

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has offered to Ukraine and the West another peaceful option to settle the conflict at a meeting with the Russian Foreign Ministry leadership, BELTA writes.

"Today we are making another specific, real peace proposal," the Russian president said.

Putin added that Moscow offers not to freeze the conflict, but to end it. According to him, Russia does not need a temporary suspension of fire in Ukraine, but a full resolution of the conflict.

Putin named the main conditions for negotiations with Ukraine. He emphasized that the Russian Federation considers Ukraine's neutral, non-aligned, non-nuclear status a necessary condition. Also, Ukrainian troops should be withdrawn from the entire territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. If these conditions are met, Russia will be ready to negotiate.

"As soon as Kiev declares that it is ready for such a decision and begins the real withdrawal of troops from these regions, as well as officially notifies about the abandonment of plans to join NATO, an order to cease fire and start negotiations will immediately, at the same minute, follow from our side," the Russian leader said.

In addition, all Western sanctions against Russia should be lifted, the Russian president added.