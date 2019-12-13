3.43 RUB
Vladimir Putin steps in as president of Russia
The Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow hosted the ceremony of Vladimir Putin's inauguration as President of Russia. He received the right to stay in office for another 6 years until May 7, 2030.
By tradition, the elected Russian leader received a report from the Kremlin commandant at the entrance to the palace. Then in St. Andrew's Hall, Vladimir Putin pronounced the text of the oath of office on the Constitution in the presence of the head of the Constitutional Court, heads of both houses of parliament and 2.5 thousand guests. The end of the ceremony was marked by an artillery salute of 30 salvos.
It is noteworthy that on the eve of this event, official Kyiv made an appeal to its notorious "senior partners" to refuse to recognize Vladimir Putin. The response came immediately: the United States declared that it considers Vladimir Putin to be the legitimate and full president of Russia.
France also announced the participation of its official representative in the inauguration. Thus, despite the confrontation, the West does not question Putin's status in the slightest.
