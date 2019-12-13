3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Estonian authorities send tombstones of Soviet soldiers at Tehumardi cemetery for demolition
Estonian authorities desecrated the memory of those who can no longer stand up for themselves, and sent under demolition tombstones of Soviet soldiers in Tehumardi cemetery. The remains of almost 300 Red Army soldiers who died during the liberation of Estonia from the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War are buried there. They are going to be reburied in the local cemetery.
Earlier, the authorities of Saaremaa Island, where the memorial is located, decided to destroy 90 gravestones because of the Soviet symbols on the tombstones. They promise to leave only the obelisk intact, covering part of the inscription.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All