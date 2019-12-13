PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Estonian authorities send tombstones of Soviet soldiers at Tehumardi cemetery for demolition

Estonian authorities desecrated the memory of those who can no longer stand up for themselves, and sent under demolition tombstones of Soviet soldiers in Tehumardi cemetery. The remains of almost 300 Red Army soldiers who died during the liberation of Estonia from the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War are buried there. They are going to be reburied in the local cemetery.

Earlier, the authorities of Saaremaa Island, where the memorial is located, decided to destroy 90 gravestones because of the Soviet symbols on the tombstones. They promise to leave only the obelisk intact, covering part of the inscription.

