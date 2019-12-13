PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
German authorities given have the police card blanche for unlimited violence

Pro-Palestinian protest activity in Europe is not abating: it is seeing things with demonstrations in support of Arabs who are becoming victims of Israeli bombing and missile attacks.

It is noteworthy that in Germany, for example, any mass actions in support of the Palestinians are actually a crime - the authorities have given the police carte blanche to carry out the most brutal reprisals against participants in such events.

There are long-standing close allied relations between Israel and Germany: this partly explains, but does not at all justify, the brutality of police killings of activists.

