3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ukrainian authorities bother hell out of Kiev subway
The authorities in Kiev are doing everything to destroy Ukraine. For example, rampant corruption and complete indifference to the capital's infrastructure bothered hell out of Kiev subway. According to the head of the Ukrainian "Office of Transformation" Maxim Bakhmatov, the subway should be closed - its further operation is dangerous for the lives of workers and passengers.
According to his information, more than 780 thousand dollars was allocated for the maintenance of the subway, which was simply stolen. According to the legislation, once every six months divers were supposed to check and control the situation with water in underground tunnels, but no one carried out any real work, and signatures were put just formally.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Lukashenko declares IT as driving force of future progress in Belarus
Lukashenko: Bread has always been the hardest currency
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All