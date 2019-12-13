The authorities in Kiev are doing everything to destroy Ukraine. For example, rampant corruption and complete indifference to the capital's infrastructure bothered hell out of Kiev subway. According to the head of the Ukrainian "Office of Transformation" Maxim Bakhmatov, the subway should be closed - its further operation is dangerous for the lives of workers and passengers.

According to his information, more than 780 thousand dollars was allocated for the maintenance of the subway, which was simply stolen. According to the legislation, once every six months divers were supposed to check and control the situation with water in underground tunnels, but no one carried out any real work, and signatures were put just formally.