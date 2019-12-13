PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Lithuanian authorities intend to revoke citizenship for supporting Russia

The Seimas proposes to deprive people of citizenship for supporting Russia. The corresponding bill was prepared by deputies from the Fatherland Union party. According to the authors of the amendments, the changes were initiated in connection with the situation around Ukraine. They believe that the current legal norm for deprivation of citizenship does not meet the geopolitical situation.

The reason for the legislative initiative was the performance of Lithuanian figure skaters Drobyazko and Vanagas at the ice show in Sochi. The athletes were deprived of state awards. And Drobyazko could be deprived of citizenship.

