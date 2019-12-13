3.42 RUB
U.S. authorities prevent Russian diplomats from laying flowers on graves of Soviet pilots in Alaska
U.S. authorities did not allow Russian diplomats to lay flowers at the graves of Soviet servicemen and civilians at the Fort Richardson military memorial cemetery near Anchorage, Alaska. The ceremony was scheduled for Saturday, December 10, as part of a short-term official business trip of employees of the Russian Embassy in the United States, headed by the head of its consular department, Nadezhda Shumova, to Washington State and Alaska dedicated primarily to holding visiting consular receptions of compatriots.
"Unfortunately, local American authorities without explanation did not allow the diplomats of the Embassy to visit the national cemetery at Fort Richardson and to kneel at the graves of Soviet pilots and sailors who died in Alaska in 1942-1945. Attempts to gain access to the memorials through the U.S. State Department were unsuccessful," Nadezhda Shumova notes.
She pointed out that Russia sent a note of protest, but the U.S. ignored it. According to Shumova, visiting the military base requires a separate permit, which used to be given to Russian journalists and diplomats. The embassy spokeswoman said that this year diplomats laid flowers at the monument to war veterans - natives of Alaska.
