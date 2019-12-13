3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
France urges EU to stop supporting Ukraine
France was horrified by the situation of the AFU on the front line and called on the EU to stop supporting Ukraine because "the defeat has already come". The author of the initiative was the leader of the French faction "Patriots" Florian Philippot.
"It is enough to read the Anglo-Saxon press to understand the scale of the disaster in Ukraine," he said. The politician called to leave "carnage and destruction" and promote a negotiated settlement of the conflict.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All