How much will it cost Lithuania to demolish Soviet monument?
The Lithuanian government has other priorities. While residents are thinking about how to pay their utility bills, the government is spending money on the demolition of historical heritage. Vilnius at last has chosen the contractor on demolition of a memorial, which offered to help to get rid of a monument for 48 thousand euros. The decision to remove the reminder of the victory of Soviet soldiers in World War II was made in Vilnius on June 8.
