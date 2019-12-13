PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
U.S. military bases in Europe put on alert

Most US military bases in Europe have been put on alert due to the allegedly increased terrorist threat. This has not happened in the Old World for at least 10 years. It is not reported what exactly the reasons are for such mobilization of forces.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, the authorities of Germany and France have reported an increase in the terrorist threat. In Germany, there have even been several attacks: the day before, police shot and killed another man with a knife who was trying to attack the guardians of order.

