Military supplies to Ukraine continue while a huge cemetery for those killed in military conflicts set up near Kiev
The United States will send Ukraine another batch of military aid, news agencies report. The volume of the expected supplies is 400 million dollars. It is mainly about ammunition for artillery and missile systems HIMARS, NASAMS, Stinger and Javelin. The deliveries are planned to be made as soon as possible.
Official Madrid also announced the transfer of some weapons to the AFU: Spain promises Kiev several Leopard tanks, a dozen armored personnel carriers and trucks.
A huge memorial cemetery, which will be analogous to the American Arlington Cemetery, is being built on the outskirts of Kiev. The ashes of those who died in military conflicts are to be buried there. The decision was made a year ago, but its realization was delayed. The cemetery is designed for 50 thousand graves. Obviously, now there is an urgent need for it.
