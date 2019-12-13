PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

NATO military exercises continue near Russia's borders

The NATO exercises continue. The "Resilient Defender" stage has already ended in Poland. Military action in the east of the alliance honed over 3 thousand soldiers from Britain, Spain, Poland, Turkey and Albania with the use of 700 different types of equipment.

And today the alliance begins maneuvers near Russia's borders - they will unfold in the territory of northern Finland, Norway, as well as Sweden.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All