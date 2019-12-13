3.42 RUB
NATO military exercises continue near Russia's borders
The NATO exercises continue. The "Resilient Defender" stage has already ended in Poland. Military action in the east of the alliance honed over 3 thousand soldiers from Britain, Spain, Poland, Turkey and Albania with the use of 700 different types of equipment.
And today the alliance begins maneuvers near Russia's borders - they will unfold in the territory of northern Finland, Norway, as well as Sweden.
