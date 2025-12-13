news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/45eaa193-5baf-4587-aa32-9a923c4df143/conversions/1a966a15-e16a-4215-9415-55b78fd4dc2a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/45eaa193-5baf-4587-aa32-9a923c4df143/conversions/1a966a15-e16a-4215-9415-55b78fd4dc2a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/45eaa193-5baf-4587-aa32-9a923c4df143/conversions/1a966a15-e16a-4215-9415-55b78fd4dc2a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/45eaa193-5baf-4587-aa32-9a923c4df143/conversions/1a966a15-e16a-4215-9415-55b78fd4dc2a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace efforts, European unity is clearly fraying. In this standoff, the Italian government appears to be leaning toward the American approach to resolving the Ukrainian conflict.

At a recent meeting, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni persistently urged Zelensky to make "painful concessions" to achieve peace. Zelensky, in turn, as always, demanded money and weapons, and also asked for influence over Trump. But while Meloni is taking a softer stance, the Italian government is making bolder statements. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini asserts that the EU has already lost, and many in Brussels are simply prolonging the conflict to preserve their positions.

Matteo Salvini, Deputy Prime Minister of Italy:

"Europe wasn't ready for the peace process before, and now, it seems to me, it's boycotting it. Perhaps because Macron, Starmer, and other leaders have problems at home, and so they have to transfer French or British problems abroad. However, we are not at war with Russia, and I don't want my children to fight against Russia. When a country has 6,000 nuclear warheads, dialogue, as Pope Leo always advocates, is the best way forward. So let's allow Trump, Zelensky, and Putin to reach an agreement without derailing the process."

The politician also noted that Russia is home to a large number of European companies that generate profits and provide jobs. And if the EU continues to confiscate bonds, money, and businesses, Moscow will be forced to do the same.