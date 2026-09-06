Volcanic Duo: Two Volcanoes Erupt Simultaneously in Indonesia

The eruption of Anak Krakatau has paralyzed air traffic at the Indonesian capital's main airport. The damage is likely to be enormous, as Jakarta is a major passenger and cargo hub not only for the country but also for the region as a whole.

The volcano has been erupting for many years, but its activity has now increased dramatically: increasing volumes of lava are pouring from its vent, and smoke and ash are billowing tens of kilometers into the air.

At the same time, Semeru Volcano on the island of Java began erupting. Ash from the vent rose to a height of about a kilometer: judging by its increasing activity, this is only the beginning. Evacuations have begun in the region from villages located at the foot of the volcano.