Relations between Poland and Ukraine have become a complex game, where historical memory and economic interests are exploited solely for short-term gain.

Spiridon Kilinkarov, Member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the 5th-7th convocations:

"In fact, this isn't the first time that disagreements over historical aspects of our relationship have arisen. If this were so important to Poland, they would be consistent on these issues. But, unfortunately, they are far from consistent. Because there were periods when they revived the Volhynia Massacre , and there were periods when they simply forgot about it and collaborated closely, were friends, hugged, slapped each other on the back, and everything was fine and dandy. Therefore, I maintain that the Volhynia Massacre will never be closed. Why? Because it is very beneficial for both sides: reviving the Volhynia Massacre at the right moment, gaining certain political dividends, mobilizing their electorate—it's a very pleasant story for politicians, unfortunately. It's a great tragedy, but a pleasant story for politicians."