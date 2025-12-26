Von der Leyen: EС will continue to pressure Kremlin and prepare Ukraine for EU membership

Brussels is eager to be involved. Ahead of the talks between Zelensky and Trump, Ursula von der Leyen has stepped up her efforts. The head of the European Commission called several European leaders to discuss the upcoming US-Ukrainian meeting. She wrote about this on the social media platform X.

Von der Leyen emphasized that the European Commission will continue to pressure the Kremlin and support Ukraine on its path to EU membership. She called support for Kiev part of the security of the entire continent. In her post, the head of the European Commission noted that Europe's goal is a just and lasting peace that preserves Ukraine's sovereignty. According to her, this is an important element of European stability.