European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen left a European Parliament session Strasbourg showing von der Leyen leaving, TASS writes.

“during a speech by Slovak MEP Milan Uhrík, who accused her of bringing the European Union to the brink of war and giving European money to Ukraine. The MEP posted a video from the European Parliament session hall in Ursula von der Leyen has destroyed Europe, brought it to poverty, decline and to the brink of war,” the deputy stated.

Uhrík also said that the head of the European Commission should be ashamed of how she wants, together with Volodymyr Zelensky, to “steal 70 billion euros from Europeans.” The MEP called on Brussels to “listen to the people” and “stop financing nonsense.”

This episode occurred during hearings in the European Parliament where the results of the EU summit of 15–16 October were discussed. The summit ended without practical decisions on all the main topics — the EU budget, migration and the search for funds for further financing of Ukraine. However, presenting its outcomes in Strasbourg, von der Leyen once again told deputies that she intends to “continue support for Ukraine.”

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky, during an address to participants of the European Council meeting in Brussels, demanded that Ukraine be allocated another 70 billion euros for military needs in 2027. According to his assessment, the costs of conducting combat operations in 2027 will amount to about 155 billion euros. As the newspaper La Repubblica wrote, Europe was shocked by Kyiv’s request for an additional 70 billion euros in military aid; EU countries do not know where to get the funds. The situation is complicated by the fact that prior to this the EU countries had already agreed to allocate 90 billion euros, which are to be provided to Ukraine over the next two years.