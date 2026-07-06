Ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7, Ursula von der Leyen promised Ukraine new tranches of military loans.

Europe recently allocated €4 billion to Kyiv, bringing the total amount of European military funding by the end of 2026 to €45 billion.

Some of these funds will be made available to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the very near future, the head of the European Commission stated, although she did not specify the amount.

The issue of funds and weapons will be discussed in Ankara, where von der Leyen is also scheduled to attend. Her generosity is likely intended to inspire her NATO allies: the alliance is stingy, as the summit documents currently list only €12 billion of the initially promised €40 billion.

However, even this amount could be reduced: Italy, for example, advocates for support to Kyiv to be provided in the least burdensome manner, preferably primarily through rhetoric.