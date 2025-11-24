Von der Leyen Promises to Present EC's Position on Resolving Conflict in Ukraine

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7c0f96a6-e20e-4b8a-b1ef-260ede6b1fa8/conversions/a42c275e-5bf7-4a17-9da4-05853c75fe32-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7c0f96a6-e20e-4b8a-b1ef-260ede6b1fa8/conversions/a42c275e-5bf7-4a17-9da4-05853c75fe32-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7c0f96a6-e20e-4b8a-b1ef-260ede6b1fa8/conversions/a42c275e-5bf7-4a17-9da4-05853c75fe32-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7c0f96a6-e20e-4b8a-b1ef-260ede6b1fa8/conversions/a42c275e-5bf7-4a17-9da4-05853c75fe32-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A European coalition of the willing is eager to get to the negotiating table. Von der Leyen promised to present the European Commission's position on Ukraine at a meeting of the European Parliament on November 26.

Earlier, Western media, including Reuters, published an alternative peace plan prepared by the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Key differences include the territorial issue and the requirement not to reduce the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as security guarantees for Kiev similar to Article 5 of the NATO Charter.