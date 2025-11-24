3.70 BYN
Von der Leyen Promises to Present EC's Position on Resolving Conflict in Ukraine
A European coalition of the willing is eager to get to the negotiating table. Von der Leyen promised to present the European Commission's position on Ukraine at a meeting of the European Parliament on November 26.
Earlier, Western media, including Reuters, published an alternative peace plan prepared by the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Key differences include the territorial issue and the requirement not to reduce the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as security guarantees for Kiev similar to Article 5 of the NATO Charter.
According to the Financial Times, the most sensitive territorial issue has been postponed until direct talks between Trump and Zelensky, but the meeting is not yet scheduled on the American president's schedule. Furthermore, according to the same Financial Times, Zelensky's inner circle is warning him against traveling to Washington, fearing a new conflict with Trump and a breakdown in the agreements.