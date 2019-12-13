A meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine will be held in Turkey's Antalya on March 10. The deputy head of the office of the Ukrainian President has already made a loud statement: "Kiev is ready for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict, Zelensky is ready for a direct dialogue with Putin.”



Humanitarian corridors do not work



Meanwhile, the situation in Donbass remains difficult but controlled. According to the military command of the DNR, the situation is aggravated by the fact that the humanitarian corridors announced by the Kiev leadership are still not operational. People are getting out of Mariupol as fast as they can. Electricity and cellular communications are cut off in the city, and complete anarchy reigns.



Russian Defense Ministry: Kiev was planning an offensive in Donbass in March



During the operation in Donbass, the Russian military obtained documents that prove the AFU's intention to launch an offensive against the people's republics in the first decade of March. The preparation and planning of the operation was carried out with the participation of NATO. By the time combat operations began, Ukrainian units were already in combat readiness. The attack was to be carried out by the Western, Southern, and Northern divisions of the National Guard.



The Russian Armed Forces destroyed 2,786 facilities of the Ukrainian military infrastructure during the special operation. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian air defense system is already destroyed. 90% of the Ukrainian military airfields have been brought out of action. Only sporadic attempts at combat sorties have been recorded.



