The issue of fence on border with Belarus to be put to referendum in Poland
Warsaw continues to actively arm itself and intends to buy Apache helicopters from the United States. Together with Abrams tanks, they are designed to securely lock the Brest Gate. This is how the Polish defense minister put it. Polish preparations look all the more threatening because Belarus does not give any reason for aggressive demonstration of military might by its neighbors.
Recently, a decision was made to purchase 1,000 tanks from South Korea, about 200 of which will be delivered within the next two years. Besides, the Polish authorities promise to transfer up to 10 thousand bayonets to their eastern borders in a few days. And by the end of the year, according to the Minister of Defense, a new unit will be created near the border with the center of deployment in Czarna-Bielostocka.
And to further inflame the situation, the ruling party of Poland initiated a referendum at the same time as the parliamentary elections. One of the questions is whether you support the elimination of the fence on the border with Belarus. However, not from humanistic motives, but only electoral, in the video announcing this item of the people's will, the Minister of Defense talks about the threat from Belarus and Russia, the migration crisis and, of course, pours mud on the opponents of the ruling party, who opposed the construction of the fence.
