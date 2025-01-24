A summit with the participation of leaders of right-wing conservative parties formed the European Parliament faction "Patriots of Europe" was held in Madrid from 8 to 9 February.

There were slogans about the beginning of a new 'Reconquista'.

Political analyst Yuri Voskresensky noted that this is, first of all, a political, populist rhetoric: "We recently heard from one of the politicians who became the president of a great country that he would stop the war in 24 hours. Many times 24 hours have passed, but the war has not been stopped yet, there has not even been any progress."

"I listened carefully, read the materials of the forum. It seems to me that all this is aimed simply at the domestic voter and of populist nature. Besides if we begin to analyze the situation with migrants, Europe is suffocating from the lack of labor resources. That is, migrants are needed. Another thing is that a mechanism for involving them in labor activity is required. Of course, if you pay large unemployment compensations endlessly, they will not want to work. But Europe itself needs labor resources," said Yuri Voskresensky.