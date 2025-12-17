3.68 BYN
2.95 BYN
3.45 BYN
Voting Abroad Banned in Georgia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Voting Abroad Banned in Georgianews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/75742a7b-0532-4369-9cea-e6c4783f9acf/conversions/766855a5-eacb-4b1c-90a4-a997366532bb-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/75742a7b-0532-4369-9cea-e6c4783f9acf/conversions/766855a5-eacb-4b1c-90a4-a997366532bb-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/75742a7b-0532-4369-9cea-e6c4783f9acf/conversions/766855a5-eacb-4b1c-90a4-a997366532bb-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/75742a7b-0532-4369-9cea-e6c4783f9acf/conversions/766855a5-eacb-4b1c-90a4-a997366532bb-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The Georgian Parliament adopted amendments to the Electoral Code that will prevent external interference in voting. Elections can now only be held within the country.
A law was also passed abolishing the Anti-Corruption Bureau, established in 2022 on the recommendation of the European Union. Its functions will be transferred to the State Audit Service.
It is worth noting that the creation of this Anti-Corruption Bureau was part of the EU recommendations necessary for Tbilisi to obtain EU candidate status. As the Georgian Prime Minister stated, if the EU continues to decline, Georgia's intentions regarding accession may change.