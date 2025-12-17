Watch onlineTV Programm
Voting Abroad Banned in Georgia

The Georgian Parliament adopted amendments to the Electoral Code that will prevent external interference in voting. Elections can now only be held within the country.

A law was also passed abolishing the Anti-Corruption Bureau, established in 2022 on the recommendation of the European Union. Its functions will be transferred to the State Audit Service.

It is worth noting that the creation of this Anti-Corruption Bureau was part of the EU recommendations necessary for Tbilisi to obtain EU candidate status. As the Georgian Prime Minister stated, if the EU continues to decline, Georgia's intentions regarding accession may change.

