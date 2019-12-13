PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
WHO: more than 40 athletes infected with coronavirus at the Olympic Games in Paris

More than 40 athletes have contracted a coronavirus at the Olympic Games in Paris - reports the World Health Organization. Details are not yet given, as well as not reported on measures taken in connection with the situation.

The surge of COVID-19 was recorded in France in the run-up to the Olympics. In this regard, the country's authorities and WHO recommended wearing masks in crowded places and avoiding contact with other people in case of symptoms.

