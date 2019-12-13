3.39 RUB
WHO warns of impending vaccine shortage
The World Health Organization warns of impending vaccine shortages. It concerns the COVAX international assistance program. Thanks to this mechanism, vaccination campaigns have begun in 35 states. In total, 70 million doses of vaccine have been sent to 126 countries and territories within the framework of COVAX since February. However, due to a sharp increase in the incidence in India, 190 million doses of drugs may not be enough by the end of June. WHO urged countries to fulfill their previous commitments to fund the distribution mechanism as well as to provide it with the vaccine.
Some countries complain, on the contrary, for the amount of vaccinations to prevail the number of people who want to receive it. Some states of America are launching lotteries with cash prizes for coronavirus vaccinated. In particular, in New York, the main prize will be $ 5 million. According to the governor, people are coming to vaccinations less and less, and the authorities have to be creative to support the campaign. The draws will also take place in Ohio, Maryland and Colorado.
Poland hastened to follow the example of the USA. From July 1, the country will also launch a lottery for vaccinated citizens.
