WHO to release full COVID-19 report

The World Health Organization is set to release the full report on coronavirus origins today. Excerpts state that the artificial origin of COVID-19 is unlikely. The main hypothesis is a disease naturally transmitted from vertebrates to humans, after which the first infected person infects others. WHO experts and Chinese experts consider mink, pangolins, rabbits and ferret badgers as possible infected animals.



The number of coronavirus cases in the world has exceeded 128 million. The increase in incidence in some countries raises serious concerns. Intensive care wards are almost 90% full in France, despite new quarantine restrictions in the country.



Romania, with a population of about 19 million, already has more than 940 000 cases of coronavirus infections. But residents are opposed to new restrictive measures. Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Romanian cities, blew a horn and demanded freedom from lockdowns.



