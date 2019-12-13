3.42 RUB
There may be another bomb on Nord Stream, Putin says
A Gazprom vessel has found evidence of another possible explosive device on the Nord Stream pipeline 30 km off the site of the previous terrorist attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin on the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Tuesday.
He recalled that Gazprom had earlier received permission from the Danish authorities to investigate the site of the explosion at Nord Stream, but did not limit itself to this and the company's rented vessel went further along the pipeline.
"And at a distance of about 30 km from the site of the explosion, a post was found, which stood in the same place where the explosion took place," Putin said, noting that we are talking about the most vulnerable places of the pipeline - the joints of pipes. "Experts believe that this could be an antenna to receive a signal to actuate an explosive device, which could be embedded under the pipeline system," the Russian President stressed.
