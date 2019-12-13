3.42 RUB
More and more Ukrainians support idea of negotiations with Moscow
The Ukrainian population increasingly supports the idea of negotiations with Russia to complete the special operation. This is reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The publication emphasizes that in Western society and in the Ukrainian society itself reigns fatigue from the fighting. Many people, especially young people, are ready to accept an unfavorable agreement for their country in order to stop the confrontation. At the same time, it is noted that the military is still “skeptical of any deal with Russia.” Thus, 15 percent of the military and veterans even declared their readiness to raise an armed protest if Kiev signs a treaty with the terms of which they do not agree.
