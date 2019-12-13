PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

All vessels in Black Sea going to Ukraine to be considered as potential carriers of military cargoes

The Russian Defense Ministry has issued a warning for ships going to Ukrainian ports. From July 20, all ships in the waters of the Black Sea, which go to Ukraine, will be considered potential carriers of military cargo. And the countries under whose flags they sail will be involved in the conflict on Kiev's side. Some areas in the northwestern and southeastern parts of international waters have been declared temporarily dangerous for navigation.

Ukraine could think of nothing better than to repeat the Russian side's statement almost in full. From midnight on July 21, all vessels sailing in the waters of the Black Sea in the direction of Russian seaports will be regarded by Kyiv as carrying military cargo "with all the relevant risks".

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All