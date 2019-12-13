3.43 RUB
U.S. investors buying up British companies
Americans are rushing to seize the moment. Investors from the United States are actively buying British companies amid weakening pound, informed the Financial Times. The publication notes: "The fall in the value of the pound means that everything in Britain is for sale." Experts specify: the weakening of the currency happened against the backdrop of tax reforms initiated by the government headed by Prime Minister Liz Truss. According to the newspaper, in recent weeks, the pound rate against the U.S. dollar was at record lows since the 1980s.
